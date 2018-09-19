Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he views Ajayi (back) as day-to-day ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup with the Colts, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Pederson labeled fellow injured running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) the same way, though the coach added that Sproles' recovery will be "a little longer" than Ajayi's. Those comments seemingly paint a rosier outlook for Ajayi's availability in Week 3, but it's expected that the 25-year-old's involvement in practices will be limited over the next few days while he manages the injury. In light of the shaky health of Ajayi and Sproles, the Eagles fortified their backfield depth by promoting Josh Adams from the practice squad Tuesday. If neither Ajayi nor Sproles suit up Sunday, Adams could have a role in the Eagles' game plan, though it's likely that Corey Clement would serve as the team's top option at running back.