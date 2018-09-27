Ajayi (back) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The full participation listing amounts to quite the upgrade for Ajayi, who had been relegated to the rehab field since hurting his back in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. Coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism about Ajayi's health while meeting with the media Monday, so the running back's full activity in practice three days later seemingly supports the notion that he's on track to play Sunday against the Titans. Even if Ajayi is cleared to suit up Week 4, it's possible that he'll see a less-than-full workload while the Eagles ease him back into the mix coming off the injury.

