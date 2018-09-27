Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Labeled full participant
Ajayi (back) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The full participation listing amounts to quite the upgrade for Ajayi, who had been relegated to the rehab field since hurting his back in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. Coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism about Ajayi's health while meeting with the media Monday, so the running back's full activity in practice three days later seemingly supports the notion that he's on track to play Sunday against the Titans. Even if Ajayi is cleared to suit up Week 4, it's possible that he'll see a less-than-full workload while the Eagles ease him back into the mix coming off the injury.
More News
-
Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Limited to running on side field•
-
Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Expected back for Week 4•
-
Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Not present for practice Friday•
-
Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Week 3 decision likely coming Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4