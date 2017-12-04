Ajayi led the Eagles backfield with 31 snaps (41 percent) in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Seahawks, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Corey Clement nearly matched Ajayi with 28 snaps, while LeGarrette Blount (14) and Kenjon Barner (two) spent most of the night observing. Blount did take eight carries for 26 yards, but this nonetheless marked a major departure from the previous few weeks when he clearly operated as the lead back ahead of Ajayi and Clement. Ajayi finished Sunday's game with nine carries for 35 yard and three catches for 11 yards on four targets, while Clement gained seven yards on three carries and caught each of his three targets for 30 yards. It's nothing new for Blount to disappear when his team plays from behind, and it does seem the Eagles are comfortable using both Ajayi and Clement in passing situations. While this was a step in the right direction, Ajayi will still be difficult to trust when the Eagles travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Sunday.