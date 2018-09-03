Ajayi (foot) was limited in practice Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Despite an inability to practice Sunday due to a foot injury, Ajayi is expected to suit up for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Falcons. After joining the Eagles last season, his touches wavered between six and 21 in the team's march to a Super Bowl win, so his workload could be game-dependent with capable reserves Corey Clement and Darren Sproles also on hand.

