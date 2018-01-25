Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Limited Thursday
Ajayi (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday.
In the Eagles' first session related to the Super Bowl, Ajayi is tending to an ankle injury. There wasn't much worry when he was estimated as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, but reduced reps one day later doesn't imply the running back will be compromised once Feb. 4 rolls around. Considering there's a week and a half before the big game, Ajayi is a good bet to rid himself of injury in the meantime.
