Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Limited to running on side field
Ajayi (back) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ajayi isn't doing any work with his teammates, but he is at least running on a side field under the supervision of the Eagles' training staff. His inability to practice suggests he's no lock to return for Sunday's game in Tennessee, even though coach Doug Pederson sounded optimistic when talking with the media Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, McLane reports that Darren Sproles (hamstring) was stretching alongside his teammates at the start of Wednesday's practice, albeit without a helmet.
