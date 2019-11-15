Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Links up with Philly
Ajayi and the Eagles came to terms on a contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Philadelphia and Ajayi quickly agreed to a reunion after he worked out for the team Friday amid the Eagles' mounting depth concerns at running back. With Darren Sproles (hip) shut down for the season and Jordan Howard (shoulder) uncertain to suit up Sunday against the Patriots, Ajayi could be active in Week 11 as a third running back behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Though Ajayi boasts prior starting experience and has averaged 4.5 yards per carry over his four-year NFL career, his lack of recent practice time along with the fact that he hasn't played a competitive game in 13 months following an ACL tear make it unlikely he'll seize a major role right away for Philadelphia.
