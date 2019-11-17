Play

Ajayi is listed as active Sunday against the Patriots, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ajayi was the Eagles' No. 1 RB during the run to the Super Bowl two years ago, but an ACL tear suffered Week 5 of last season has kept him on the sideline until this point. There's a chance he gets into Sunday's game in the absence of Jordan Howard (shoulder), but Miles Sanders and Boston Scott are better bets to get snaps out of the backfield.

