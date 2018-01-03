Ajayi is dealing with a sore knee and could be rested during the Eagles' practices this week, Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

With the Eagles having clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason, it's unlikely that the team's practices will be especially rigorous until next week, when they will know their opponent for the divisional round. In any event, it's somewhat disconcerting that Ajayi's chronic right knee soreness is cropping up again, despite his lightened workload since arriving in Philadelphia at the trade deadline and the fact that he received rest during the team's Week 17 loss to Dallas. Ajayi isn't in any real danger of missing the Eagles' first playoff game, but his health is of greater importance now that Philadelphia will need to rely more heavily on the ground game due to quarterback Nick Foles' struggles since taking over as starter for the injured Carson Wentz (knee).