Ajayi (lower body) missed another practice Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ajayi has been out for more than a week, without any updates on a timeline or the specific nature of his injury. The Eagles are only 10 days away from the season opener next Thursday (Sept. 6) against Atlanta. Should Ajayi's injury linger, Corey Clement might find himself handling a heavy workload on the ground.

