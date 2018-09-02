Ajayi was held out of Sunday's practice with a foot injury, but he expects to participate Monday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

The reports seem to imply the foot injury is different from the unspecified lower-body injury that held Ajayi out of practice the past two weeks. A Monday return would put him on track for Thursday's season opener against the Falcons, especially if he's listed as a full participant on the first injury report of the season.