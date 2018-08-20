Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Missing from practice
Ajayi missed practice for a second day in a row Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Eagles haven't commented on Ajayi, one way or another, so it's unclear if an injury or some type of personal matter is impacting his availability. He's so far made appearances in both of the Eagles' preseason games, racking up 10 carries for 33 yards and one catch for 16 yards on 22 offensive snaps. Assuming he's healthy, Ajayi is expected to eat up the largest piece of the pie afforded Eagles running backs in 2018.
