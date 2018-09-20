Eagles' Jay Ajayi: No practice reps Thursday
Ajayi (back) didn't participate in practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After a second consecutive absence Thursday, Ajayi will have one more opportunity to test out his back injury in practice this week. Fellow running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) seems to have even less of a chance to play Sunday against the Colts, which could place the onus of backfield touches on Corey Clement and, to a lesser extent, Wendell Smallwood.
