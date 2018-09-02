Ajayi (undisclosed) isn't practicing Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, coach Doug Pederson said Ajayi would return to practice this week and play in Thursday's season opener against the Falcons. Ajayi will still have a couple more chances to rejoin his teammates, but he's limited to side work with the training staff Sunday afternoon, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles will turn to Corey Clement as their lead runner if Ajayi doesn't meet his coach's expectation of Week 1 active status.

More News
Our Latest Stories