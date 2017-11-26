Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Only gets six touches

Ajayi gained 26 yards on five carries and seven yards on one reception in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears.

Ajayi made the most of limited workloads in his first two games with the Eagles, using a pair of long runs to pile up 168 yards on only 15 carries. He broke off another long one in Sunday's blowout, only to cough the ball up inside the Chicago 5-yard line. Nelson Agholor fell on it for an Eagles touchdown, while LeGarrette Blount wasn't so lucky and lost a fumble of his own, albeit as part of a 15-carry, 97-yard performance. With Corey Clement also chipping in four carries for 27 yards, Ajayi doesn't have a clear path to emerge from this timeshare as the Eagles prepare for a Week 13 road game against Seattle. The team still seems pleased with Blount's work in the lead role.