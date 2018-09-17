Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Overcomes injury, scores in Week 2 loss
Ajayi rushed seven times for 23 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for four yards in the Eagles' 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Ajayi overcame an in-game back injury to return to the contest in the second half, and his two-yard scoring run with nine seconds left in the third quarter brought the Eagles to within 27-13 at the time. The time Ajayi spent on the sideline naturally kept his workload modest, but the 25-year-old encouragingly has three touchdowns over his first two games. Assuming the back doesn't remain an issue, Ajayi will look to up his overall production in a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 3.
