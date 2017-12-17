Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Picks up 89 yards
Ajayi ran for 49 yards on 12 carries and added 40 yards on two catches during Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants.
Ajayi has been the spark the Eagles have needed in the backfield, topping 75 total yards in four of his six contests in dark green. Some saw the power back as a complement to the likes of LeGarrette Blount, but the mid-season acquisition seems to have taken the lead job in Philadelphia. He's had at least a dozen touches in three consecutive games, while neither Blount nor Corey Clement have reached double digits in any game during that span. Look for Ajayi to keep getting 12-15 touches per game down the stretch.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.