Ajayi ran for 49 yards on 12 carries and added 40 yards on two catches during Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants.

Ajayi has been the spark the Eagles have needed in the backfield, topping 75 total yards in four of his six contests in dark green. Some saw the power back as a complement to the likes of LeGarrette Blount, but the mid-season acquisition seems to have taken the lead job in Philadelphia. He's had at least a dozen touches in three consecutive games, while neither Blount nor Corey Clement have reached double digits in any game during that span. Look for Ajayi to keep getting 12-15 touches per game down the stretch.