Ajayi, who was a full participant in Thursday's practice, revealed that he's dealing with a small fracture in his back, but intends to play through the issue, Zach Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports. "I'm ready to roll," Ajayi said. "I feel like it's been a minute since I've played and it's only been one week. I'm chomping at the bit to get out there."

Ajayi indicated that he suffered the fracture in the first quarter of the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers, though he was able to return to the contest and pick up a touchdown in the process. The Eagles ordered up rest for him the following week, but after a one-game hiatus, Ajayi feels prepared to reclaim a leading role out of the Philadelphia backfield. Ajayi did acknowledge, however, that playing through the back injury will require a high level of pain tolerance, a reality that may prompt the coaching staff to act cautiously with his usage in Week 4 against the Titans. While Ajayi still projects to pace the Philadelphia backfield in touches, a committee arrangement that includes Corey Clement (quadriceps), Wendell Smallwood and possibly Josh Adams will likely be in place.