Ajayi rushed twice for five yards and couldn't haul in his only target in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Giants.

Ajayi got his first carry on the Eagles' third drive of the evening, late in the first quarter. His biggest contribution came in the second quarter when he converted a third-and-1 for a first down, but he didn't touch the ball again. Instead, Boston Scott played the complementary role to Miles Sanders, seeing 39 snaps and having a huge game in the process. Things are only going to get more muddled for Ajayi when Jordan Howard (shoulder) returns.