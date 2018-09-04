Ajayi (foot) practiced again Tuesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphiareports.

Ajayi, who was limited at practice Monday, continues to trend toward being available for Thursday's season-opener against the Falcons. It remains to be seen, however, if the Eagles list their top running back as questionable for the contest or remove him altogether from their Week 1 injury report.

