Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Practices fully
The Eagles listed Ajayi (foot) as a full practice participant Tuesday.
Ajayi is thus on track to play in Thursday's season-opener against the Falcons. Considering the team will be without top wideout Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and that No. 1 QB Carson Wentz (knee) isn't quite ready to play, it wouldn't surprise us if Ajayi saw a decent amount of hand-offs from the team's capable No. 2 signal-caller, Nick Foles, in Week 1.
