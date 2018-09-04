The Eagles listed Ajayi (foot) as a full practice participant Tuesday.

Ajayi is thus on track to play in Thursday's season-opener against the Falcons. Considering the team will be without top wideout Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and that No. 1 QB Carson Wentz (knee) isn't quite ready to play, it wouldn't surprise us if Ajayi saw a decent amount of hand-offs from the team's capable No. 2 signal-caller, Nick Foles, in Week 1.

