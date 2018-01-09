Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Practices in full Tuesday
Ajayi (knee) was a full practice participant Tuesday.
Per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the session included full pads, so it would appear Ajayi has overcome the soreness in his right knee that sprung up during the Eagles' first-round bye. During his stay in Philly, Ajayi has avoided the injury report, and while he didn't do so this week, his ability to handle every rep Tuesday sets himself up nicely for Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Falcons, who conceded the 13th-most rushing yards during the regular season.
