Ajayi doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Falcons, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Held out as a precaution Sunday due to a foot injury, Ajayi followed a limited/full/full regimen in drills in preparation for the Eagles' regular-season opener. He'll thus be ready to handle the initial reps out of the backfield, but Darren Sproles and Corey Clement will be on hand to serve as change-of-pace options.

