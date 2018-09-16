Ajayi (back) returned to Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay.

Ajayi was removed early and diagnosed with a back injury that forced a visit to the locker room. However, he was seen on the sideline with his helmet late in the first half and proceeded to open the third quarter with a 20-yard run. His touches could be limited the rest of the game, but he appears to be healthy enough to finish it out.

More News
Our Latest Stories