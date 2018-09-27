Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Returns to practice Thursday
Ajayi (back) returned to practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
On Monday, coach Doug Pederson said he expected Ajayi and Darren Sproles (hamstring) to return for Sunday's game at Tennessee, but only the former has made an appearance in practice this week. It remains to be seen how many reps Ajayi will be able to take on Thursday, but he's trending in the right direction for a return to action.
