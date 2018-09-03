Ajayi (foot) returned to practice Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ajayi was a non-participant Sunday due to a foot injury, but his presence Monday bodes well for active status for Thursday's opener against the Falcons. With Nick Foles under center, the Eagles may rely more on the ground game than a season ago, when he averaged 12.8 touches per game (including playoffs).

More News
Our Latest Stories