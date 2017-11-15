Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Role set to increase
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the team will "keep increasing" Ajayi's role in the offense "a little bit each week," Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
After being acquired from the Dolphins prior to the Oct. 31 trade deadline, Ajayi made his Eagles debut just five days later in a win over the Broncos and shined while playing only 17 snaps, logging 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. With a bye week to better familiarize himself with the Eagles' playbook, Ajayi should see a steady uptick in his snaps Sunday against the Cowboys, which will likely equate to fewer opportunities for the likes of LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement. Blount may still garner the start at running back, but Ajayi's three-down skill set and superior explosiveness would seemingly make him the better fantasy play of the two.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.