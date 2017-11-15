Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Role set to increase

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the team will "keep increasing" Ajayi's role in the offense "a little bit each week," Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

After being acquired from the Dolphins prior to the Oct. 31 trade deadline, Ajayi made his Eagles debut just five days later in a win over the Broncos and shined while playing only 17 snaps, logging 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. With a bye week to better familiarize himself with the Eagles' playbook, Ajayi should see a steady uptick in his snaps Sunday against the Cowboys, which will likely equate to fewer opportunities for the likes of LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement. Blount may still garner the start at running back, but Ajayi's three-down skill set and superior explosiveness would seemingly make him the better fantasy play of the two.