Ajayi (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Darren Sproles (hamstring) will also be sidelined, and Corey Clement (quad) is listed as questionable after being added to the injury report Friday. The most likely scenario features Clement suiting up and handling the lead role, with Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams providing depth. Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports that Clement is expected to be fine for the game.