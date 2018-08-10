Ajayi carried the ball four times and tallied 20 yards during Thursday's 31-14 loss to the Steelers.

Ajayi's highlight of the night came midway through the first quarter when, with Eagles operating out of their own end zone, the powerful back bulldozed through the Steelers' defense for a 22-yard gain. The Eagles have a deep and varied backfield heading into this season, but with LeGarrette Blount now in Detroit, Ajayi should get the bulk of the carries in Philly's offense. Entering a contract season, Ajayi has a ton of incentive to make the most of those opportunities.