Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Scores in debut
Ajayi rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in Sunday's 51-23 win over Denver.
Few expected much from Ajayi after being with the team for just a few days, but he quickly got into rhythm, rmbling for a 46-yard touchdown scamper just before halftime. Ajayi offers similar power as LeGarrette Blount, but more wiggle and receiving ability. He won't be the man in Philadelphia to the same extent as he was in Miami, where he dominated the backfield stable, but he showed on Sunday that he might still be a fantasy-worthy starter.
