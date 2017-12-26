Ajayi rushed 14 times for 52 yards and caught two of his three targets for 21 yards and a touchdown, but also lost a fumble in Monday night's 19-10 win over the Raiders.

Ajayi started off well, catching a 17-yard touchdown on Philadelphia's second drive. That marked the tailback's second score since joining the Eagles, but a lost fumble later on hurt his performance. Although he also struggled to find running lanes Monday, Ajayi's fantasy owners can take confidence from his recent workload, as he's averaged nearly 15 touches over the last four games. While Ajayi's Week 17 involvement level could be impacted by the fact that Monday's win saw Philly clinch the top playoff seed, the team will likely need to establish a sound running game to be most effective going forward.