Ajayi carried twice for nine yards in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Dolphins.

Ajayi played nine snaps for the second straight week but saw four fewer touches. Meanwhile, Miles Sanders totaled 105 yards, scored, and played 62 snaps. With Jordan Howard nearing a return from a shoulder injury, it seems Ajayi's role in this offense will be limited going forward.

