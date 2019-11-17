Play

Ajayi is expected to make his season debut Sunday versus the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Starter Jordan Howard (shoulder) is expected to be unavailable and Darren Sproles (hip) is on injured reserve, so Ajayi should be active despite only signing with the team Friday. Miles Sanders is set to work as Philadelphia's No. 1 running back Sunday and Boston Scott figures to be the second man up. Ajayi has starting experience with the Eagles but hasn't seen game action since suffering a torn ACL in Week 5 of 2018, and the lack of practice time will likely keep him in a limited role early on.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories