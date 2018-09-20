Ajayi (back) wasn't present for the portion of Thursday's practice available to the media, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Unless Ajayi joins the Eagles later in the session and gets in some reps behind closed doors, it appears he'll be listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day. With Darren Sproles (hamstring) seemingly in line for the same designation, there's a growing possibility the Eagles could be without the top two backs on their depth chart Sunday against the Colts. If that's the case, Corey Clement would likely step in as Philadelphia's lead back, with Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams on hand to fill complementary roles.