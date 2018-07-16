Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Should be busy in 2018
Ajayi could be tasked with a heavy workload heading into a contract season, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Ajayi usurped LeGarette Blount for the lead-back role late last season, averaging 13.8 carries in six games (including playoffs) after Week 13. Of course, Blount still averaged 8.1 carries during that stretch, so his departure for Detroit should open up quite a few snaps and touches for the running backs left behind. The backfield group also includes Corey Clement and Darren Sproles (knee/arm), but Ajayi is a clear favorite to lead the team in carries. The 25-year-old certainly won't object to a large workload, as he enters his contract season with a lot to prove in terms of both effectiveness and durability. It helps that he'll run behind one of the best offensive lines in the league, though a lack of pass-catching prowess (79 career receptions) does hint at some limitation in his ceiling.
