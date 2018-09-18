Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Status in question for Sunday
Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said that there's a "good chance' Ajayi (back) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Colts, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Eagles' decision to promote running back Josh Adams from their practice squad earlier Tuesday hinted at some possible concern about Ajayi's health, and Groh's comments only further reinforce that notion. Ajayi will likely receive treatment over the next few days as he looks to move past the issue, but he may need to practice in some capacity between Wednesday and Friday to bolster his odds of suiting up this weekend. In addition to Ajayi, Darren Sproles' (hamstring) status is also uncertain, potentially opening the door for Corey Clement to handle a sizable role out of the backfield in Week 3.
