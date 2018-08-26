Ajayi (lower body) remained sidelined at Sunday's practice, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As Ajayi's unspecified injury issue lingers, the Eagles welcomed fellow running backs Corey Clement and Donnel Pumphrey back to practice Sunday. We'll consider Ajayi day-to-day for now, but it appears safe to say that he won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Jets, even if that's only a precautionary measure.

