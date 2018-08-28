Ajayi (lower body) isn't practicing Tuesday, NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt reports.

Ajayi hasn't practiced since the Eagles' second preseason game, sitting out for the past week and a half. Although there hasn't been any suggestion of a major injury, it's time to start taking the issue seriously with just nine days remaining before the Sept. 6 season opener against Atlanta. The Eagles do at least seem to have the rest of their backfield at full strength, with Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Josh Adams and Donnel Pumphrey all taking part in Tuesday's practice. Clement is next in line for carries if Ajayi is absent or limited to start the regular season.

