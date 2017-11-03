Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Still uncertain for Week 9
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that he still isn't sure if Ajayi will play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Pederson said Ajayi is learning 10-to-15 plays, which might allow the running back to enter the game plan in a limited capacity against a stifling Denver run defense (3.0 YPC). Given the matchup and expected volume, Ajayi can't be counted on for much even if he ends up active for the game. He should be ready to contribute in a major way when the Eagles come back from a Week 10 bye.
