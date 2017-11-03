Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Still uncertain to play Week 9
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that he still isn't sure if Ajayi will play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Pederson said Ajayi is learning 10-to-15 plays, which might allow the running back to enter the game in a limited capacity against a stifling Denver run defense. Given the matchup and limited expected volume, Ajayi can't be counted on for much production even if he ends up active Sunday. He should be ready to contribute in a major way when the Eagles come back from a Week 10 bye.
More News
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...