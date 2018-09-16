Ajayi is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Tampa Bay due to a back injury.

With Darren Sproles (hamstring) sidelined Week 2, Ajayi was a prime candidate to take on a larger workload moving forward, as coach Doug Pederson told Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com on Friday. With Ajayi's return to action now murky, though, the Eagles will turn to Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood to man the backfield.

