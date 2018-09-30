Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Tallies 81 yards
Ajayi ran for 70 yards on 15 carries and added 11 yards on three catches during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Titans.
It was a solid return from the back injury that kept him out of Week 3. Ajayi failed to score for the first time this season, but partially made up for it with a season high in yardage. The Boise State product continues to be a pretty solid starting option given his share of carries -- 61.2 percent in the two full games in which he has appeared -- in an offense led by a MVP-caliber quarterback. He should get some opportunities to score against a down-in-the-dumps Vikings defense on Sunday.
