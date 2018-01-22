Ajayi rushed 18 times for 73 yards and caught all three of his targets for 26 more during Sunday's 38-7 win over the Vikings in the NFC championship.

Ajayi was wasting his season away on a mediocre Dolphins club until a trade to the Eagles gave him an opportunity to make noise in the playoffs. He's capitalized on that opportunity with 197 scrimmage yards in two games, though most of the credit for this win should go to Nick Foles and the passing game. The shifty running back got 18 carries to LeGarrette Blount's six, but Blount's power-running style allowed him to find the end zone for the second consecutive game while Ajayi was once again kept out. Still, Ajayi should be expected to lead Philadelphia's balanced attack in rushing two weeks from now in the Super Bowl.