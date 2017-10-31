Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Traded to Philly

Ajayi has been traded to the Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

A potential deal seemed more likely after Dolphins head coach Adam Gase singled out Ajayi's performance in the team's blowout loss to Baltimore coming out of Week 8. Ajayi's struggles this season include a 3.4 YPC and no touchdowns through seven games, but he'll get an opportunity to turn things around behind the Eagles' excellent offensive line. It will be interesting to see, however, if Ajayi will share carries with LeGarrette Blount as the team prepares for a Week 9 home matchup with Denver.