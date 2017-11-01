Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Uncertain to play in Week 9

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was noncommittal Wednesday when asked if Ajayi, who was acquired from the Dolphins on Tuesday, would play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

After a breakout 2016 campaign with Miami, Ajayi struggled to replicate his success in the team's first seven contests, churning out a meager 3.4 yards per carry while persistent knee soreness may have played a role in his limited impact in the passing game. While the knee issues aren't expected to keep Ajayi out of action as he heads to Philadelphia, familiarizing himself with the Eagles' offensive playbook may prove more limiting to his initial usage with his new team. If Ajayi is able to put in a few practices this week, it would seem more likely than not that he'll be active come Sunday, but LeGarrette Blount remains the favorite to lead the backfield in touches. As a result, Ajayi doesn't make for the most enticing lineup option in weekly head-to-head or DFS matchups, but he should gradually take on a more enhanced role in the weeks to come once he gets more comfortable with the playbook.