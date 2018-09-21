Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Week 3 decision likely coming Friday
Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning that Ajayi (back) remains day-to-day, and a decision on his Week 3 status will be made after practice, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Ajayi did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday, but based on Pederson's comments he still has a chance to suit up in Week 3. Expect Ajayi's status to be updated further after Friday's practice comes to a close.
