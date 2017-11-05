Eagles' Jay Ajayi: Will make Philly debut

Ajayi is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Only five days removed from his move from Miami to Philadelphia, Ajayi will be a part of the game plan in his first opportunity to do so. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's an expectation of 10-to-15 snaps for the third-year pro in his Eagles debut behind No. 1 back (for now) LeGarrette Blount. However, Zach Ertz (hamstring) was a late scratch, which could put more onus on the backfield to keep the offense moving along.

