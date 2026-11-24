Blue returned his lone kickoff for 23 yards but fumbled the ball in the process during the Eagles' 19-16 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

The loose ball was recovered by the Steelers, and Pittsburgh's offense turned that takeaway into a 40-yard field goal by Chris Boswell four plays later. It ended up being the only touch of the game for Blue, who played all 11 of his snaps on special teams. There's an outside chance he sees some involvement on offense against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, but that will depend on the availability of both Saquon Barkley (neck/illness) and Will Shipley (foot/illness).