The Eagles signed Blue from their practice squad to their active roster Tuesday.

It's already the third time this season Blue has been signed by Philadelphia from the practice squad to the active roster. The second-year pro has seen action in two games with the club, recording a nine-yard catch on his only touch while racking up 268 yards on 12 kickoff returns. Blue is currently the only healthy running back on the Eagles' active roster aside from starter Saquon Barkley, but that may change soon, as Will Shipley (foot - IR) had his practice window opened Monday. Elijah Mitchell has been promoted from the practice squad to help in the backfield each of the past three weeks, so he'd need to be signed to the active roster as well in order to suit up against Pittsburgh this Sunday.