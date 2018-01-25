Watkins recorded 17 tackles (16 solo) in 12 games for the Eagles in 2017.

Watkins served as a reserve option in Philadelphia's secondary, and his only significant production came with seven solo tackles in the 6-0 loss to the Cowboys in Week 17. The 26-year-old enters 2018 as a restricted free agent but is far from guaranteed to return to the Eagles.

